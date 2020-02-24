Society

Katherine Johnson, mathematician and real-life subject of 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101

HAMPTON, Virginia -- NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures," about pioneering black female aerospace workers, has died.

In a Monday morning tweet, the space agency said it celebrates her 101 years of life and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.

Johnson was one of the so-called "computers" who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand during NASA's early years.

Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.

In 1961, Johnson worked on the first mission to carry an American into space. In 1962, she verified computer calculations that plotted John Glenn's earth orbits.

At age 97, Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, the country's highest civilian honor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynasaobituarymathjohnson space center
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shot fired at Visalia home hours after pipe bomb is left on doorstep
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Shed catches fire near central Fresno home, apartment
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Thousands set to gather in LA for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial
Woman arrested, accused of attempted robbery and kidnapping
Show More
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run involving police car in Porterville
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
1 man shot at Visalia convenience store early Sunday morning
Man shot in his car near Sanger apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News