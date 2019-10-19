Society

Kellogg's 'All Together' cereal created to support anti-bullying, LGBTQ advocacy

The Kellogg Company gathered some of its most popular mascots in an effort to fight bullying with its newest cereal.

The company says its new cereal entitled "Kellogg's All Together" is similar to a variety pack. The product will come with six individual boxes of cereal that will be placed inside of one big purple box.

Kellogg says it's a symbol of acceptance.

The new cereal is in honor of Spirit Day, the anti-bullying campaign where people wear purple to stand up against bullying.

Kellog partnered with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) for the cereal, and plans to donate $50,000 to GLAAD in support.
