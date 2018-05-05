ROYAL FAMILY

Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince. (Kensington Palace/Twitter)

LONDON --
Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince - and one shows Prince Louis being cuddled by three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said William and the duchess are "very pleased" to share the photos.

It said the royal couple wants to thank the public for "all of the kind messages" received since Louis' birth.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalscelebrity babiescelebrity birthseuropeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
PHOTOS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte at polo match
More royal family
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News