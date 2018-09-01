U.S. & WORLD

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder

EMBED </>More Videos

KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Want to win some money?

Well, name your baby Harland and KFC will pay you $11,000 towards college tuition.

KFC presented the contest as a way to honor its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

The fried chicken restaurant will give the prize to the first baby born on Sept. 9 named Harland.

Contestants will have 30 days to submit an application.

Sept. 9 was Colonel's birthday, and the $11,000 is a nod at his chicken's 11 herbs and spices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykfccontestspregnancyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News