SOCIETY

Remembering George H. W. Bush: Kid fails to convince George H.W. Bush to reconsider broccoli

EMBED </>More Videos

The life and career of George HW Bush (AP Photo/Eric Gay / Shutterstock)

A young boy tried to convince former President George H.W. Bush to reconsider eating broccoli, but failed at his attempt.

On Saturday, the former president and father of George W. Bush tweeted out a letter from a 5-year-old named Cooper. In the letter, Cooper urges Bush to give broccoli a second chance because the veggie is good for him.


Bush said he was proud of Cooper's interest in healthy eating, but he would not give the vegetable another shot.

In 1990, Bush famously talked about his dislike for broccoli and had it banned on Air Force One.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrengeorge h.w. bushsocial mediatwitterfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Local artist wins fans across California through her whimsical artwork
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died
Holiday events to go on in Fresno, come rain or shine
Fresno State and Boise State prepare for Mountain West Championship
'I woke up and I just started screaming': Fresno native recalls horror of Alaska earthquake
Section 8 housing applicant says she's facing discrimination
Highway 140 is open again
China Peak snow, early opening is great news for businesses
7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage, Alaska
Show More
Rain means good news for farmers
2 San Diego teens found brutally murdered in Tijuana
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Woman and her 5 dogs rescued from burning bedroom
Hanford Faraday Future financial crisis worsening
More News