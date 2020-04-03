Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k Postmates gift card

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- A Utah nurse who is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live": a $10,000 gift card to Postmates presented by Jennifer Aniston.Kimball Fairbanks of St. George, Utah, told Kimmel she will be away from her family and her job as a cardiovascular nurse after testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.Fairbanks described her symptoms as "decently manageable," saying it felt like "a head cold combined with the flu."Kimmel, speaking to Fairbanks via video conference, said he wanted to "cheer you up a little bit" and then introduced Aniston, who also joined remotely."I don't even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk," Aniston told a visibly surprised Fairbanks. "You're just phenomenal."After the group chatted, Aniston told Fairbanks that she was getting the $10,000 Postmates gift card, which Kimmel joked she had to use "all in one shot." The other nurses on Fairbanks's floor would also receive gift cards too, Kimmel said."Like Jen said, we're very, very grateful to what you and all these health care workers are doing. It is so far and beyond, is unbelievable," Kimmel added. "Thank you so much, Kimball, for this, and we hope you feel better very soon."