Society

Coronavirus kindness: Man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- One kind-hearted man is bringing joy to his neighborhood by serving free coffee to essential workers.

Ben Ramirez waits by his open window with a sign outside that says "Free Coffee."

When he sees a mail carrier or healthcare worker walking by, he offers his services.

The barista says he has the location and the resources to make it happen.

"I've always wanted to do something out of this window," Ramirez said.

He has a toy gorilla hand, perfect for socially distanced passing of the coffee.

"Keep my distance from people with this little guy... It's how I deliver coffee to people... With this little arm that I stole from my son," he says, holding the toy hand.

Ramirez says he had the supplies because he's an aspiring coffee house owner and has been taking classes.

He saw an opportunity to get some practice, and give out much-needed "pick-me-ups" when cafes had to close.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirusfree foodgood newsfeel goodcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No crowds at Fresno parks on unusual Easter Sunday
Firebaugh urges residents to take COVID-19 seriously
Fresno's new 'shelter in place' order goes into effect
Central California coronavirus cases
Homeless woman in critical condition after Fresno stabbing
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Person pulled out of car with major injuries in Fresno County accident
Show More
Victim identified in deadly southwest Fresno shooting
Tulare man brings Easter cheer to community with bunny costume
Drive-by birthday parade held for Merced man turning 91
Fresno firefighters find homes for 5 puppies left outside station
Police drag man off of bus after face mask argument, officials say
More TOP STORIES News