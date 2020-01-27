Society

LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES -- Tributes are being seen in a number of places across Los Angeles in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who played with the Lakers for 20 years.

Pylons at Los Angeles International Airport were lit up in the Lakers' purple and gold in memory of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other victims of a helicopter crash that killed 7 other people Sunday in Calabasas.

"Kobe was in many ways a symbol of Los Angeles and we join his family, fans and city in mourning all who were lost today," the airport said on Twitter.



Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on Kobe Bryant's life

At the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, there was a giant lighted poster of Bryant. The Forum in Inglewood, where the Lakers used to play, was lit in purple.

The Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier and L.A. City Hall were also lit in purple and gold.

Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. He was 41 years old.

Fans gather at Staples, Calabasas crash site to honor Lakers legend
Thousands of fans showed up to Staples Center and LA Live to place impromptu memorials in honor of Kobe Bryant.

