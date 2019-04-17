Laguna Beach to keep American flag graphic on police cars

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Laguna Beach is sticking with its decision to paint American flag-style lettering on the city's police cars.Officials approved painting the graphics on the department's 11 squad cars in February.The move faced criticism and backlash from people who feel the design is too aggressive and bold.But many others responded in defense of the move, saying it was honoring the American flag and was an appropriate symbol of patriotism.The city council debated the issue at its meeting Tuesday night.Hundreds of people lined up to hear the debate and offer their own comments, with the overwhelming majority speaking in favor of keeping the patriotic design.Some noted that many police officers are military veterans."These are all people who put themselves in harm's way because they want to be part of something that's much bigger than themselves," said one man who was dressed in an American flag hat and jacket.One woman even led the crowd in singing "The Star Spangled Banner."The council voted 4-1 to keep the design.