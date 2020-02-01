kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers will honor the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys will blanket several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka issued touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them both as inspirational figures.


The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

According to ESPN, the Lakers will hold a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers and continue to honor him throughout the game.

