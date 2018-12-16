Latino Life: Magnolia Crossing Offers Assisted Living

The Central Valley has a new option for families seeking assisted living.
It's a public/private partnership called Magnolia Crossing. It consists of three homes in Clovis offering studios for seniors. Marisa Sigala and Paul Rocha
with Magnolia Crossing sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on December 13, 2018 to discuss decisions families face and what's offered
at Magnolia Crossing. Some of the seniors were recently treated to visits from therapy dogs during Halloween. Having families comforted and comfortable
in a home-like environment is one of the goals. Learn more about Magnolia Cross at https://www.magnoliacrossing.org/ and learn about assisted living at http://idlsca.org/
Related Topics:
societylatino lifelatinasociety
societylatino lifelatinasociety