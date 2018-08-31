MERCED

Law enforcement joins the effort to help battle breast cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is selling pink shoulder patches with proceeds going to the Merced Cancer Society Foundation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Law enforcement in the North Valley is joining the effort to help battle breast cancer with some eye-catching patchwork.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is selling pink shoulder patches with proceeds going to the Merced Cancer Society Foundation.

The effort was launched just in time for October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

You can buy them for $10 at the Merced County Sheriff's Office Lobby.

Clovis Police also recently started selling commemorative patches.

Theirs are also $10 and can be purchased at the Clovis Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybreast cancerMerced County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More merced
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News