Law enforcement joins the effort to help battle breast cancer

Law enforcement in the North Valley is joining the effort to help battle breast cancer with some eye-catching patchwork.The Merced County Sheriff's Office is selling pink shoulder patches with proceeds going to the Merced Cancer Society Foundation.The effort was launched just in time for October, which is breast cancer awareness month.You can buy them for $10 at the Merced County Sheriff's Office Lobby.Clovis Police also recently started selling commemorative patches.Theirs are also $10 and can be purchased at the Clovis Police Department.