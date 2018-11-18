SOCIETY

Yale graduate sues university for removing her over her depression

EMBED </>More Videos

A Yale graduate is suing her former school.

Eyewitness News
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut --
A Yale University graduate is suing her former school, claiming she was removed from campus because she sought counseling for depression.

The alleged incident happened two years ago.

The woman says she sought counseling the same month that two students committed suicide.

She claims the school placed her on mandatory medical leave because they were worried about more negative publicity.

Yale would not comment on the lawsuit.

The woman alleges she was unlawfully held for involuntary treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital and hospital staff illegally gave her medical information to Yale officials.

She was reinstated in the fall of 2017 and graduated this year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsuitcollegedepressionNew HavenConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
Statue of Liberty's original torch moved to new home
More Society
Top Stories
UC Merced cancels classes through Thanksgiving
Fresno State returns to Coaches Poll Top 25
Police notified about body found due to missing 49ers fan
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Body of NC teacher killed in Mexico recovered, Facebook post says
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
2-alarm fire burns northwest Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Selma 16-year-old boy hit and killed by big rig
Musical tribute to Clovis East drum major battling brain tumor
Sheriff's deputies arrest man who led police on chase from Kerman to Fresno
Death toll rises to 76 in California fire as Trump visits
Emotional homecoming for Valley Air National
More News