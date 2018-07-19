LIFE FINDS A WAY: Giant Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London

An unusual site has popped up in London to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park.An artist created this 25-foot tall statue of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the iconic film right next to the famous tower bridge.This year marks 25 years since the Spielberg movie debuted in theaters, and despite it not having any specific connection to London fans are flocking to the statue to check it out. The hashtag Jurassic-Jeff has taken over Instagram with hundreds tagging it.The statue will be on display through July 26th.