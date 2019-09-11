List of 9/11 memorial events taking place across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's a list of memorials and ceremonies taking place across the Valley to honor the lives lost 18 years ago during the September 11 attacks.
The California 9/11 Memorial Service
8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
200 W Pontiac Way
Clovis, CA 93612
More information: www.california911memorial.com
Description: "The Anniversary of September 11 Observance at the California Memorial, to honor and remember those tragically lost on this date in 2001. Honor. Educate. Remember."
National Day of Remembrance Tulare Sheriff Office & Tulare County Fire Department
8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Tulare County Sheriff Office HQ- 833
S. Akers St., on the north side
Visalia, CA 93277
More information: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/sheriff/
Description: "Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Fire Chief Charlie Norman invite the public to a National Day of Remembrance event at the Tulare County Sheriff Office headquarters."
9/11 Memorial Blood Drive
7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Tulare Veteran's Memorial Building
1771 E. Tulare Avenue
Tulare, CA 93721
More information: https://www.donateblood.org
Description: "The City of Tulare annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Tulare Mayor Jose Sigala and Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel will speak. The service begins at 7 am, with a blood drive to follow immediately afterward. The Central California Blood Center is teaming up once again with the Tulare Rotary Club, the City of Tulare Fire Department, Tulare AMVETS, local businesses and volunteers to host its 13th annual Tulare Rotary 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive."
Duncan Polytechnical High School 9/11 Ceremony
8 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.
Duncan Polytechnical High School
4330 E. Garland Ave.
Fresno, CA 93726
More information: https:// www.fresnounified.org
Description: "Duncan Polytechnical High School will hold a ceremony in memory of victims of 9/11 and to honor local veterans, police officers, and firefighters. The ceremony will feature the school's Air Force Junior ROTC color guard and cadets, as well as leadership students lining the main hall holding American flags. Following refreshments provided by the Interact Club, guests may tour the ROTC classroom. Duncan invites the community to attend."
Patriot Day at Clovis Community College on September 11
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Clovis Community College
10309 North Willow Avenue
Fresno, CA 93730
More information: https://www.cloviscollege.edu
Description: Patriot Day at Clovis Community College on September 11: It is the National Day of Service and Remembrance that occurs on September 11 of each year in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks. Staff, students and community members will acknowledge their patriotism to our great country as they remember and vow never to forget the innocent victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks."
Wednesday, September 11th, a memorial ceremony will be held remembering the people killed that day 18 years ago.
Warren Armstrong and Graciela Moreno will anchor a special presentation of the memorial on ABC30 and online at abc30.com and on Facebook.
