List of 9/11 memorial events taking place across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here's a list of memorials and ceremonies taking place across the Valley to honor the lives lost 18 years ago during the September 11 attacks.8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.200 W Pontiac WayClovis, CA 93612More information: www.california911memorial.com 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.Tulare County Sheriff Office HQ- 833S. Akers St., on the north sideVisalia, CA 93277More information: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/sheriff/ Description:7 a.m. - 7 p.m.Tulare Veteran's Memorial Building1771 E. Tulare AvenueTulare, CA 93721More information: https://www.donateblood.org 8 a.m. - 8:50 a.m.Duncan Polytechnical High School4330 E. Garland Ave.Fresno, CA 93726More information: https:// www.fresnounified.org 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.Clovis Community College10309 North Willow AvenueFresno, CA 93730More information: https://www.cloviscollege.edu Wednesday, September 11th, a memorial ceremony will be held remembering the people killed that day 18 years ago.Warren Armstrong and Graciela Moreno will anchor a special presentation of the memorial on ABC30 and online at abc30.com and on Facebook.