Every year the audience of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' brings their A-game to the show's Halloween costume contest. This year's entries are no exception.Contestants often spend weeks or even months on their costumes. The pop culture references were current (like the shredded Banksy artwork), throwback (like Rosey the robot from the Jetsons) and everywhere in between. And some weren't references at all: One man said his funky disco-themed costume came to him in a dream.Check out some of the most impressive and inventive costumes in the gallery above.