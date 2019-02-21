AGRICULTURE

Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers

EMBED </>More Videos

From braces that alleviate fatigue to hats and headwear that protect against the hot summer sun from all angles, apparel business 'AgProven' is trying to change the way agricultura

By
From braces that alleviate fatigue to hats and headwear that protect against the hot summer sun from all angles. Apparel business 'AgProven' is trying to change the way agricultural workers protect themselves from the elements.

They are doing it through specialty items and materials that are moisture wicking, lightweight and even waterproof. It is specifically aimed at anyone in any aspect of the Ag business.

"Hand laborers, the management, the Ag loan officers, everybody who is part of the agricultural chain, we want them to have a voice and be proud to be a part of agriculture," said Co-Founder Eddie T.

The apparel company was started by two Fresno State Alums and Mendota Natives. They came up with it about a year and a half ago with the idea of making it affordable. Their items are priced at or under $40. Eddie knows just how important proper attire is, when he was younger he worked in fields during the summer.

"Picking cantaloupes, bell peppers, you name it," he said. "I would wear an Underarmour compression shirt, because of the great benefits that kind of material has. It's sweat-wicking, so at the end of the day I felt a lot lighter then I would with a regular shirt, drenched in sweat."

Ryan Jacobsen CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau reinforcing the importance of appropriate clothing.

"Proper attire is everything, not just from protection from skin cancer issues, but just the heat itself and trying to make sure that people stay as cool as possible," said Jacobsen.

At the moment AgProven is selling online at http://agproven.com/. You can type ABC30 in the promo code during checkout to get 10% off. They are working on getting their apparel into stores where their target audience already shops.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyagriculturefarmingworkplaceFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AGRICULTURE
Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures
Despite healthy snowpack, some water users disappointed in initial allocation
Rain doesn't put a damper on the last day of the World AG Expo
World Ag Expo ends, organizers say it was a success
More agriculture
SOCIETY
Furloughed park ranger wins nearly $30 million lottery jackpot
Veteran finds uniform at antique store in Bakersfield three years after it was lost
Fresno Police welcome new K-9 officers to the force
Despite healthy snowpack, some water users disappointed in initial allocation
More Society
Top Stories
Man killed after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
UPDATE: I-5 is now open again over the Grapevine
Officers on scene of drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Judge denies change of venue for Kori Muhammad trial
Dos Palos shooting: Officer may have been shot, killed by Merced Police
Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures
Businesses, commuters suffer as portions of Hwy 59 stay closed
Despite wet winter, Fresno is monitoring conditions to determine outdoor watering regulations
Show More
Video shows last time Colorado mother killed by her husband was seen alive
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Video shows man punch own attorney after sentencing
More News