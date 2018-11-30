ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Local artist wins fans across California through her whimsical artwork

Fresno State graphic design and art student Elowyn Dickerson has turned her passion into a business called Art by Elowyn.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Elowyn Dickerson has always loved art.

"It's very therapeutic for me, but it's also weirdly stressful," she told Action News.

The Fresno State graphic design and art student has turned her passion into a business called Art by Elowyn.

She does custom pet paintings to wedding portraits and more and sells them mainly through her Etsy shop.

Her whimsical and colorful designs have helped her grow in popularity across the Valley this past year.

"I get to work with really cool brands in Fresno. That is the reason I think I've been showing up places is because people have been recognizing me. I'm so excited people are recognizing my brand now. It's like crazy," Dickerson said.

Her Fresno alphabet print made a splash at events like Art Hop. The sign features local businesses and places from A, like Ampersand Ice Cream to Z for the Fresno Zorros.

"I wanted to reflect on things that are really cool and show we have really awesome things. You could make a San Francisco alphabet pretty easily with touristy stuff, but Fresno has touristy things too. We have really cool things to offer and I wanted to showcase that," she said.

Dickerson says in the future, she plans to work on book illustrations and would like to get her artwork into home goods stores.

As for being a starving artist, Elowyn says social media has opened doors for her she never thought possible.

"I think especially for female artists, this is the time to be an artist. But in general as an artist you can be seen now, like I'm not just stuck where I am located and I don't have to be in a gallery," she said.

She's sold prints across the country and locally, you can find her work at Vivily on Vintage and the Urban Umbrella in Clovis.
