Local businesses join together to replace bikes stolen from Kingsburg kids on Christmas Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was Christmas in January for two kids in Kingsburg who had their presents stolen.

Tim Stucky says he put his kids dirt bikes on the back of his truck at around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve to prepare for his family's camping trip in the morning.

When they woke up on Christmas morning, the two bikes were gone.

But with the help of Clawson Motorsports in North Fresno and local off-road group Knuckles Up, people came together to raise over $7,000 to replace the gifts.

"They said hey we want your son to know bad people did this and there is good people out there that want to help situation," said father Tim Stucky.

More than a dozen local businesses also made donations to help both Stucky children get replacement bikes.
