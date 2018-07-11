Local chef writes book geared towards tweens

On any given day, Chef Shayna Telesmanic is in the kitchen and cooking with kids at Young Chef's Academy in Northeast Fresno. Now, this business owner has a new accomplishment, her own book called "Food for You.""It's a healthy eating book geared toward tweens. So promoting a healthy relationship with food. There are recipes in there, very simple recipes. Taking the reader throughout the day-- so it starts with waking up, and healthy habits when you wake up, and breakfast," said Telesmanic.Telesmanic showed us some of the interesting topics she covers from food and mood to ways to use food for fun or beauty. The book happened through a connection with an acquaintance."The publisher is out of London and they reached out to me on my old Facebook account and it just so happened I just checked the account," Telesmanic said.Telesmanic was thankful she checked that account and went to work writing an outline and each chapter."It's been a three-year process, a labor of love for sure," Telesmanic said.Telesmanic said her passion for empowering kids to make a good decision with food fueled her. She hopes this book will make a difference in the lives of others."I never thought I would be an author, but there's a lot of things I never thought I'd be. It's very exciting. I couldn't have done it without the support of my husband, late nights helping me edit, of course, the inspiration comes from my kids but also the kids that I get to teach here at young chefs," Telesmanic said.The book goes on sale July 19th.You can pick up your own copy of "Food for You" at Young Chefs Academy, or pre-order it on Amazon or Barnes and Noble for $14.95.