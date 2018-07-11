GOOD NEWS

Local chef writes book geared towards tweens

EMBED </>More Videos

On any given day, Chef Shayna Telesmanic is in the kitchen and cooking with kids at Young Chef's Academy in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On any given day, Chef Shayna Telesmanic is in the kitchen and cooking with kids at Young Chef's Academy in Northeast Fresno. Now, this business owner has a new accomplishment, her own book called "Food for You."

"It's a healthy eating book geared toward tweens. So promoting a healthy relationship with food. There are recipes in there, very simple recipes. Taking the reader throughout the day-- so it starts with waking up, and healthy habits when you wake up, and breakfast," said Telesmanic.

Telesmanic showed us some of the interesting topics she covers from food and mood to ways to use food for fun or beauty. The book happened through a connection with an acquaintance.



"The publisher is out of London and they reached out to me on my old Facebook account and it just so happened I just checked the account," Telesmanic said.

Telesmanic was thankful she checked that account and went to work writing an outline and each chapter.

"It's been a three-year process, a labor of love for sure," Telesmanic said.

Telesmanic said her passion for empowering kids to make a good decision with food fueled her. She hopes this book will make a difference in the lives of others.

"I never thought I would be an author, but there's a lot of things I never thought I'd be. It's very exciting. I couldn't have done it without the support of my husband, late nights helping me edit, of course, the inspiration comes from my kids but also the kids that I get to teach here at young chefs," Telesmanic said.

The book goes on sale July 19th.

You can pick up your own copy of "Food for You" at Young Chefs Academy, or pre-order it on Amazon or Barnes and Noble for $14.95.

For more details click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsbooksfresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News