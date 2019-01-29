Los Banos Police looking for owner of pig found on the loose

Are you missing a pig?The Los Banos Police Department is trying to find the rightful owner of a pig that was found on the loose Tuesday.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Burgundy Street to reports of a pig walking around the neighborhood.Officers were able to wrangle the friendly pig and take it to the Los Banos Animal Shelter.If you are the owner or know who the owner is please contact the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-7070. Refer to incident number 1901290008.