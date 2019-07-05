Society

Luxury carmaker Lexus hitting water with stunning new yacht

Lexus is going beyond the road with its new sports yacht.

It's called the LY650 and Lexus said the boat ushers in a new era of luxury.

The 65-footer, with a roughly 19-foot beam, is equipped with advanced technology as well as three staterooms and multiple entertainment lounges.



Lexus has partnered with Marquis-Larson Boat Group, based in Pulaski, Wisconsin, to build, sell and service the yacht.

The 1,800-horsepower yacht arrives late this year.

Lexus hasn't released a price tag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylexusboatsboatingu.s. & worldluxury vehiclesyacht
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News