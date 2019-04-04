FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jessica Martinez is a no-nonsense type of mother.
"See how it doesn't move? You pull on it, and you feed it," she said.
She's gone to several car-seat demonstration classes since her kids were born.
Those lessons saved their lives.
"To me, it is a big deal because I travel a lot. I'm mostly on the road every day," she said.
Jessica recently bought a new car seat for her daughter. But the little girl kept finding ways to slip out of her harness.
Last Saturday, Jessica decided it was best to switch back to the original seat.
"I always think what if? That's exactly what happened that morning, what if?" she said.
RELATED: Tips on how to properly install and use a car seat and where to get free help
As Jessica was nearing the curve on Tozer Road near Avenue 15 that day, she lost control of her van.
Her car rolled into a field and landed on its roof. Her two kids didn't suffer a scratch.
"Thank goodness I'm alive, I'm here to tell a story. Hopefully, my story will help someone else," Martinez said.
The national average for car seat misuse is over 70 percent.
Last year, less than a thousand parents in the Valley took advantage of free checkups and classes.
"It's not even should I? It's you have to," she said.
For Jessica, the hours and patience have been well worth the time.
You can schedule a free appointment with a child passenger safety technician at your local CHP office, the Fresno Police Department, or with Valley Children's Hospital.
Valley Children's Hospital, Safe Kids Central California
559-353-5528
Fresno Police Department
559-621-5059
'I always think what if?' A Madera mother credits a car seat safety class for saving her kids' lives
CAR SEATS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News