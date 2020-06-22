Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I am proud they stood for the right and that is what we want; people to stand up and let their voices be heard," says Gloria Brown, President of Madera NAACP.The crowd was small but their motivations were mighty.About 20 people joined the Madera NAACP's cause and marched through town demanding justice in the death of Breonna Taylor."Nobody has marched here for Breonna and people's feelings are hurt just like for her, like they were for Mr. Floyd," Brown said.Taylor was killed on March 13 in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.Police were conducting a no-knock warrant, allowing them to enter the residence without announcing themselves.Officers believed drugs were in the homeAs police tried to enter, Taylor's fiance fired a round in defense and police fired back 20, killing Taylor."We are bringing this issue to the forefront of everyone's mind," says Camille Slack. "You can't be silent anymore. You can't ignore it anymore."Brown says the "no-knock warrant" has claimed many innocent lives and needs to be eradicated. She believes now is the time for police reform."We have gotten to the point where we're tired," Brown said. "We are tired of dying. We are tired of seeing people cry. We're tired of mourning with them all because of mistakes."Brown says people who want to get involved and help the cause should reach out to Madera NAACP.