Majority believe women should take husband's last name, survey says

According to the survey, more than 70 percent of Americans believe a woman should change her last name to her husband's after getting married.

When women get married some take their husband's last name, while others opt to keep their maiden name.

You might think to each his or her own, right?

Well, a new study shows there's a pretty strong opinion on this.

According to the survey in Gender Issues, more than 70 percent of Americans believe a woman should change her last name to her husband's after getting married.

And approximately half of all Americans believe it should be a government requirement.

The reason? The people in favor of this believe women should prioritize their marriage and their family ahead of themselves.
