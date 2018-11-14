SOCIETY

Man banned from Disney World after waving pro-Trump banner on rides

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney passholder banned after displaying Trump sign at park

ORLANDO, Florida --
A man who was banned from Disney World several weeks ago for unfurling a giant Donald Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom has been banned again.

He said after Disney officials took away his annual pass in September, they had a change of heart and let him back in.

The picture of Don Cini's latest antics last week show him riding down Splash Mountain with a "Trump 2020" sign. On Expedition Everest, he held a "Keep America Great" sign.

"They never mentioned the fact that there was some kind of safety issue on the ride. That I was holding up a sign and I shouldn't be doing that," said Cini told WFTV.

Disney revoked his annual pass, which he says he had for 24 years.

He said Disney a few weeks ago called and said he was no longer banned and he agreed not to hang any more flags.

Disney's park rules state that, "the usage of any flag, banner or sign to incite a crowd" is prohibited.

"And I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them," said Cini. "I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag."

Cini shared pictures of deputies issuing him a trespass warning last week.

It says he's banned from all Walt Disney World properties, including theme parks, water parks, resorts and Disney Springs.

Cini says he now plans to unveil a much bigger 50-foot wide flag sometime next week and somewhere in the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneytheme parkPresident Donald TrumpFlorida
SOCIETY
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
Dinuba rallies behind 9-year-old battling second Leukemia diagnosis
Real-life Rosie the Riveter from Illinois still serves community
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
More Society
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Fires that broke out blocks from each other may be arson: Officials
Drivers spot flames from haystack fire south of Merced
Critical California midterm race decided, some races still too close to call
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District
Show More
Members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent to Camp Fire to help
Kerman family that moved to Paradise looking to rebuild after Camp Fire
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
JUUL to suspend flavored e-cigarettes to stop teen use
More News