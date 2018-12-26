SOCIETY

Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard

EMBED </>More Videos

A complete stranger was moved to help out a woman and her husband who had their van and puppy stolen while she was in Oxnard to get brain surgery.

By
OXNARD, Calif. --
A family whose van was stolen with their dog inside received a Christmas miracle: a gift of a new van from a complete stranger.

Brandi and Brian Hampton traveled from Colorado to California so Brandi could get brain surgery to treat her epilepsy.

But while they were at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard on Sunday, their van was stolen - with all their possessions and their puppy Scrappy inside.

After Eyewitness News aired the story, Jason Thorwegen was compelled to help out the family by donating a van.

"I can't describe how grateful we are," Brian Hampton said.

"I think it's more of a Christmas miracle. This is life-altering."

Thorwegen had been living in the van for several years. He has another van he's living in and he could have easily sold one.

"Just try to do good where I can and when I can," Thorwegen said. "We're all just human, we're all just trying to do good when we can."

Brian says his wife was speechless getting a donated van.

Along with getting a van, Brian and Brandi are hoping for another holiday miracle: getting their puppy back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystolen caract of kindnessdonationsOxnardVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
What to know about Kwanzaa
More Society
Top Stories
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Show More
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
NYPD, LAPD trade 'Die Hard' tweets
More News