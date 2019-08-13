Man flies on 'private' jet when he's the only passenger on board flight: VIDEO

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

Talk about the chance of a lifetime! A New York man got to experience flying on a "private" jet when he was the only passenger on board a flight last week.Vincent Peone captured the moment on video and posted it to Twitter, saying, "Last week Delta gave me my own private jet... kind of."The video shows an empty aircraft and Peone seated at the front, drink in hand, as he listened to instructions from the flight attendant. He also filmed airline workers adding weight to the plane before take-off.It turns out this happens more often than we think. A worker told Peone he isn't the only person who's gotten to fly alone before.At the end of his flight, he thanked the pilots for the trip and posed for a photo in front of the plane.