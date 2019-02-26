Society

Man on skis pulled by horse and buggy

A passerby captured an unusual sight during a snow storm in Harmony, Minnesota.

Updated 3 hours ago
HARMONY, Minnesota -- A passerby captured an unusual sight during a snow storm in Harmony, Minnesota.

On February 17, Jennifer Staggemeyer recorded video of a man in Amish attire skiing behind a horse and buggy.

The man was holding onto one end of a rope, the other end being attached to the buggy as the horse trotted along the roadway.

Harmony is reportedly home to Minnesota's largest Amish settlement.

Related topics:
societyminnesotaamishweatherfeel goodcaught on camera
