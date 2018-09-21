Man rescued from scaffold in Miami, Florida

A dramatic scaffolding rescue in Miami, Florida was caught on camera on Thursday. A roofer was working at this office building when he slipped and fell.The only thing holding the man from falling 4 floors was his safety harness.People who were at the scene quickly jumped into action by figuring out a way to help the dangling man."He was very nervous. He had his eyes closed and then one of the other girls from the office helped kick out the rest of the window," said Janell Vega.The good Samaritans were able to pull the man partially through the 4th-floor window and put a second safety harness on him.Witnesses say the man's coworker saved his life by holding on to him until firefighters arrived.They were able to back a ladder bucket truck up to the building, lower the man into the bucket and cut the harnesses free.