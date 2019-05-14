VIDEO: Fresno man throws roadwork sign, cone to the ground then walks off

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An unusual interaction was caught on surveillance video in Northwest Fresno Monday.Sewer workers were approached by a strange man wearing a white t-Shirt. He knocked over one of the roadwork signs then picked up an orange cone and tossed it into the street.Crews were working near Fairmont and Marks Avenue.No one was hurt, and the man walked off without saying or doing anything else.