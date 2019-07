FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratcher at a West Fresno 7-Eleven.According to the California Lottery, John Silvestri purchased the scratcher from the 7-Eleven located at 4246 West Ashlan Avenue.Not only does Silvestri win some cash but so does the store; $5,000 to be exact.