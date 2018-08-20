CALIFORNIA

Marilyn Monroe memorabilia going up for auction in Beverly Hills

Several dresses that belonged to Marilyn Monroe are going on display then going on auction.

BEVERLEY HILLS, Calif. (KFSN) --


The auction house Profiles in History said the items will be exhibited in Beverly Hills from now until September 30th. An auction will follow in late October.

Among the items, there will be a picture that Monroe signed to 20th Century Fox executive Ben Lyon that reads, "Dear Ben, You found me, named me, and believed in me when no one else did. My thanks and love forever. Marilyn."

Also in the auction are Monroe's personal childhood photographs, 15 costumes she wore in films, including dresses from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "How to Marry a Millionaire."
