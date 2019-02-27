Society

Marine returns home early, surprises two young sons

EMBED <>More Videos

Two Orange County kids who helped their local YMCA's "Stockings for the Troops" program in December received a very special gift - their Marine father came home early from deployment and gave them a surprise they will never forget!

Updated 2 hours ago
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- Two Orange County kids who helped their local YMCA's "Stockings for the Troops" program in December received a very special gift of their own.

Ten-year-old Hayden Nieznanski and his 6-year-old brother Maxwell spend most afternoons at a YMCA after-school program in Laguna Niguel.

One of their favorite activities is putting together gifts to be sent to troops overseas. Back in December, they made stockings for the holidays. On Wednesday, they wrote a letter to their father who is a Marine, currently deployed.

As Hayden and Maxwell read their letter to their dad, Christmas came 10 months early. Master Sergeant Jeremy Nieznanski returned from his deployment and surprised his two boys at school. They both thought he would be gone another two months. "I mean it means everything to me to see my wife and my kids today, it's very emotional," said Master Sgt. Nieznanski.

His boys were in shock.

"Really surprised because at first I just saw like his uniform and I thought it was a random Marine walking in, and I looked up and saw his face," said Hayden.

Jeremy Nieznanski has been serving overseas with Combat Logistics Battalion 13 out of Camp Pendleton for the last seven months - his sixth deployment. His family not only celebrated Christmas without him - he missed his newborn son's first birthday on Dec. 15, in service of our country.

"I feel like we've all been through a lot, to have him home is just an overwhelming feeling," said Amanda Nieznanski, Jeremy's wife.

As for what's next for the family? A simple request from a 6-year-old who missed his dad.

"Never played Legos with him and also I wanted to play Fortnite with him."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societychildrenmilitaryfamilysurprisegood newsmarines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
Updated 2 hours ago
Driver in fatal crash charged with murder of 8-year-old boy
Updated 2 hours ago
More victims of Fresno priest come forward to police
Updated 3 hours ago
Honey oil lab busts a continuous occurrence in Fresno County
Updated 3 hours ago
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Crews clear out Merced homeless encampment, residents ask for permanent solution
Updated 3 hours ago
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Show More
Violent home invasion caught on camera in Sacramento
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
Sun-Maid will move corporate headquarters to Fresno
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Do you know an awesome mom? Nominate her for 2019 'Mother of the Year'
More TOP STORIES News