Lee, who has been called by many the architect of the contemporary comic book, passed away on Monday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, family attorney, Kirk E. Schenck, said.
Lee had suffered several illnesses over the last year or so, including pneumonia and vision issues.
He started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers. He was known for creating not just superheroes, but flawed superheroes.
The Fantastic Four fought with each other. Spider-Man was goaded into superhero work by his alter ego, Peter Parker, who suffered from unrequited crushes, money problems and dandruff. The Silver Surfer, an alien doomed to wander Earth's atmosphere, waxed about the woeful nature of man. The Hulk was marked by self-loathing. Daredevil was blind and Iron Man had a weak heart.
Lee made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.
