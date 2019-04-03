Society

Marvin Gaye receives commemorative stamp on 80th birthday

You can now add a little soul to your next letter. A stamp honoring singer Marvin Gaye is officially on sale.

The stamp made its debut on what would have been the legend's 80th birthday.

The stamp features a portrait of Gaye, and the stamp sheet is designed to resemble a vintage 45 record sleeve.

This is part of the U.S. Postal Service's "Music Icons" series. You can get one for yourself for 55 cents.
