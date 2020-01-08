Society

CA McDonald's plays bagpipes 24/7 to stop homeless from sleeping near restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents are not lovin' a new idea launched by a Sacramento McDonald's to deter the homeless from sleeping near the restaurant.

The sounds of bagpipes play 24/7 from the speakers at the fast-food restaurant.

Locals say the new method is not working, and have spoken with management in hopes they'll pull the plug.

"It actually penetrates through the walls. We can hear it. I'm trying to watch TV or whatever, and it's going through that," said Arnold Phillips.

Neighbors have taken their frustrations to a corporate level, but officials have yet to respond to their requests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocietyhomelesssacramento
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA Food Expo dissolves after 9 years, organization announces
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Bicyclist killed by car in northeast Fresno, police say driver was DUI
Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart
Show More
Army warns of fake military draft texts
Vice president of local agriculture company arrested for embezzling money, police say
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Ahwahnee Hotel has AAA Diamond rating downgraded
More TOP STORIES News