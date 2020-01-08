Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels with dead body outline on them

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in Wisconsin is a source of controversy for selling "crime scene" beach towels.
The towels show crime scene tape and an outline of what's supposed to portray a dead body. They're selling for $20 each.
The office says the towels were giveaways at a conference. When not all of the towels were given away, the office decided to offer them to the public--a decision not everyone is thrill about.
"I think it's a little insensitive," a woman told WISN.
"I think it's a little disturbing, to be honest," said another woman.
The office says it only makes $2 off each towel sold. Officials are not sure what they're going to do with the profits.
