At an official outing with husband Prince Harry, Meghan told a well-wisher that the baby is expected in April, according to ABC News. That would mean the duchess is somewhere around six months pregnant.
Kensington Palace said in October that the couple was expecting "in the spring" of this year but did not mention a month.
In their first joint official appearance of 2019, the couple was in Birkenhead near Liverpool visiting various organizations and locations. They also spent time greeting the public.
Meghan meets 92 year old Dorothy Parker pic.twitter.com/KEtABfmjZP— Zoe Magee (@zoemagroyal) January 14, 2019
The visit included stops at a community cafe, a women's empowerment organization and a youth center.
👏 A fantastic performance @TheHiveYZ – which provides a safe environment where young people can come and enjoy themselves, building key skills and raising their aspirations and confidence. #RoyalVisitBirkenhead pic.twitter.com/napAblODag— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2019
Meghan also made headlines for her bold look, which coupled red and purple. Her dress was Babaton by Aritzia and her coat was by Sentaler, a Canadian brand, according to ABC News.
