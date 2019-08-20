Society

Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. to be remembered at memorial service

Fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr. will be remembered in Riverside by family, friends and colleagues at a public memorial service Tuesday.

The memorial service will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship at 10 a.m., followed by a private burial.

Members of law enforcement from across the state are expected to attend.

Moye, 34, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 12 while doing paperwork to impound a truck just off the 215 Freeway when the driver reached into the vehicle, grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.

A gun battle ensued and Moye was fatally struck. Two other CHP officers were also injured in the shootout.

Moye had worked for the Highway Patrol in Riverside since 2017. His family said working for the highway patrol was Moye's dream job.

The shooting suspect Aaron Luther, who had a lengthy criminal record, was killed in the gun battle with authorities. As a felon, Luther was not supposed to have a gun.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
