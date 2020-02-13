Merced County coroner looking for family of deceased 63-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help finding the family of 63-year-old Joan Holly Smith.Staff members say they've looked through Smith's personal records but have not been able to locate her family.The coroner's office says they want to release her body so she can have a proper burial.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Coroner's Office at 209-385-7369.