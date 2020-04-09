Coronavirus

Merced Co. residents could be fined, charged for failing to follow new health order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County residents could face charges if they refuse to follow new guidelines imposed by the Merced County Department of Public Health.

A new order issued Wednesday bans all non-essential travel and unnecessary gathers of any number of people, including church and funeral services.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Valley residents urged to stay away from Tuolumne County, for now

The order also continues to enforce stay-at-home rules, unless residents are providing or receiving essential services. Access to Merced County recreation areas, such as parks and golf courses, has also been restricted to residents.

Those who fail to comply with regulations could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by fine, jail time or both.

Read the full order here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymerced countysocial distancingmerced countysocietycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
COVID-19: CA fast food workers to strike over safety concerns
SoCal nursing home residents evacuated after employees don't show up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mariposa father says 2 Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Rain, winds move through Valley, some Fresno residents lose power
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus: Central CA churches holding Easter services online
Valley woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journal
USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for coronavirus
Fresno County courts using technology due to coronavirus
Tachi Palace set to host televised UFC fights on April 18th
More TOP STORIES News