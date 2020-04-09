Merced Co. residents could be fined, charged for failing to follow new health order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County residents could face charges if they refuse to follow new guidelines imposed by the Merced County Department of Public Health.A new order issued Wednesday bans all non-essential travel and unnecessary gathers of any number of people, including church and funeral services.The order also continues to enforce stay-at-home rules, unless residents are providing or receiving essential services. Access to Merced County recreation areas, such as parks and golf courses, has also been restricted to residents.Those who fail to comply with regulations could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by fine, jail time or both.