Merced home infested with rats, trash to be demolished

A rat and trash infested home along East 23rd Street in Merced will be demolished.
Action News reported on the home back in January after neighbors were calling it a health issue.
Merced Police were issued an abatement warrant to demolish the home.
Meanwhile, the owner of the house was arrested for trespassing a home that was deemed a hazard.
Police expect the house to be completely demolished by Wednesday.
