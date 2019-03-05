Society

Merced home infested with rats, trash to be demolished

Action News reported on the home back in January after neighbors were calling it a health issue.

A rat and trash infested home along East 23rd Street in Merced will be demolished.

Action News reported on the home back in January after neighbors were calling it a health issue.

Merced Police were issued an abatement warrant to demolish the home.

Meanwhile, the owner of the house was arrested for trespassing a home that was deemed a hazard.

Police expect the house to be completely demolished by Wednesday.
