VIDEO: Meteorologist berates 'Bachelorette' fans for backlash during tornado warning

A meteorologist from Dayton, Ohio called out his viewers Monday night after receiving backlash for cutting into ABC's "The Bachelorette" to provide tornado warnings.

WKEF's Jamie Simpson did not hide his frustration with his audience during his live cut in, "Just go back to the show. No, we're not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation."

Severe storms plowed through the Midwest this week leaving thousands without power. Numerous homes and schools in Dayton have been destroyed.

"Think about if this was your neighborhood. I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this," Simpson said in the video. "Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do."

Station officials said Simpson worked "tirelessly" through the day and night to track the storms moving through Miami Valley. But the hard work didn't seem to resonate with viewers.

"Some of you complain this is about my ego, it's not," the meteorologist said. "Just stop. I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic."

Simpson apologized and continued with his weather alert.

"I'm sorry I did that," he said. "It just bothers me that we have people who don't care about other people's safety around here, that's just ridiculous."

