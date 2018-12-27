SOCIETY

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, poll finds

Former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot.

A former First Lady has bested another to become the most admired woman in America.

Obama has been on tour promoting her best-selling memoir -- "Becoming."

Obama has been on tour promoting her best-selling memoir -- "Becoming."

The top spot was held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years.

Gallup noted Clinton has appeared in the top 10 more than any other woman.

Obama finished second to her three times before.

The poll, conducted every year but one since 1946, asked Americans, "in an open-ended question, to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most."
