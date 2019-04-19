Society

Misspelled school crosswalk leaves people shaking their heads

DORAL, Fla. -- An ironic misspelling outside a school in Florida had dozens of people stopping by and taking pictures at a crosswalk.

Swapping the "H" and the "O" city workers misspelled the word "school" leaving people scratching their heads.

Soon enough, the mishap went viral with many saying the workers had one job.

City officials thanked the community for bringing the misspelling to their attention and are now working on repainting it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridau.s. & worldroad repair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News