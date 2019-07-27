society

Arkansas mom buys out entire Payless store to donate to those in need

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Payless Shoes may be getting ready to close for good.

But a family in Arkansas is using the bankruptcy as a way to pay it forward.

Carrie Jernigan says she took her kids to the mall back in May to buy them some shoes.

When her oldest daughter saw a pair of Avengers sneakers, she told her mom about a boy in her class who loved the Avengers and had shoes that were too small for him.

So she asked her mother if she could buy them for her classmate.

And Carrie says that question got her thinking.

"As I was checking out, I just said 'how much for the rest of the shoes in the store?' Almost joking and I could see the clerk, her face, her wheels start to turn and she finished checking me out. She said, 'can I have your number?'" said Jernigan.

Later that day, Carrie received a call from the Payless district manager telling her she could buy out the rest of the store which was already in liquidation due to the bankruptcy.

She ended up with 1,500 pairs of shoes.

The family plans to throw a "back to school" party so that every child will have a new pair of shoes for the new school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansassocietyshoesdonations
SOCIETY
California governor announces changes at troubled DMV
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
UK holds session on how to respond to Iran-seized tanker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News