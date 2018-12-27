Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording

RIDGECREST, California --A daughter went above and beyond to make her parents' Christmas special after losing their son in early October.
His sister Brittany came up with the idea of the teddy bear as a gift for their mother.
"My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a Build-a-Bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice," Brittany wrote.
When the Build-a-Bear played the recording of Officer Sean Tanner's voice, it brought tears to his mother's eyes.
Tanner worked as an officer for the China Lake Police Department.