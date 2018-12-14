HOLIDAY

Mom of 11 wins Live's Holi-Yay shopping spree

A Chicago area woman who is mom to 11 children and grandmother to another 13 has some extra spending money this holiday season thanks to Live with Kelly and Ryan. (Live with Kelly and Ryan)

NEW YORK --
A Chicago area woman who is a mom to 11 children and grandmother to 13 has some extra spending money this holiday season thanks to Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The show held their Holi-yay! contest inviting people to nominate someone they know who deserves to have their gift list funded with a $10,000 gift card to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

A woman named Chloe wrote to the show about her mom, Maribeth Harvey, who has a Christmas list of about 50 people!

Harvey, who is a widow, tries to keep the Christmas spirit alive. In addition to playing Mrs. Claus, she volunteers wherever she can. She makes soup for the hungry. She knits hats and leaves them for the homeless. She has a need to give back.

She found out that she won the shopping spree on Friday's show. Watch the video to see her reaction.

For more Live with Kelly and Ryan, please visit KellyandRyan.com.

