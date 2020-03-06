Society

'It's a terrible tragedy': Family members speak out after 10-year-old Hanford boy killed by his dad

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford mother spoke out about her son, days after police say the 10-year-old was killed by his own father.

RELATED: Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home

"He would sit with other kids to make sure they had a friend. He was just that type of person," said Christy Camara. "No mother and her family should go through such tragedy."

The flames from candles lit up the faces of heartbroken parents, friends, and neighbors who came to honor Wyland Gomes.

Hundreds stood in front of the Hanford Civic Auditorium for a vigil remembering Wyland.



The ceremony came just days after police say Wyland's father, 43-year-old Victor Gomes, shot his son, then turned the gun on himself.

"We're crushed. It's a terrible tragedy. There's a lot of questions we don't have answers to yet," said Alysia Camara Gonzalez, Camara's sister.

"You can't bring sense to a senseless crime. There's never going to be a valid reason for what happened," said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever.

Family members said Wyland was always smiling.

During the vigil, the family shared what many already knew about Wyland, a caring boy and a friend to everyone who made others smile.

"It's been an honor to be his mother. In this community, we know his memory will live on," said Camara.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients set to dock in California
Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say
Police searching for suspect who robbed northeast Fresno store
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Show More
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash
This Man Rescues Bees and Puts Them to Work in California's Orchards
Suspect arrested for burglarizing The Country Cafe in Visalia
Extreme Makeover: Viewers get look at local firefighter's new home for family
More TOP STORIES News